BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Anita Pagan and Darrell Harrison Jr., Campbell, girl, April 11.
Nichole Huff and James Cusick, Salem, boy, April 11.
Shawnterra Hudson, Youngstown, girl, April 11.
Kylie White and Dakota Baker, East Liverpool, girl, April 11.
Brittany Bell and Jeremy MacLeod, Youngstown, girl, April 11.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Tyler and Taylor Almashy, Newton Falls, boy, April 9.
Thad and Randi Gwin, Warren, boy, April 10.
Malary Thomas and Vincent Jethroe, Warren, girl, April 10.
Savanna Thompson and Eric Foley Jr., Warren, girl, April 10.
Robert Jr. and Samantha Stillwagon, Girard, boy, April 11.
