YSU hosts fashion show Wednesday

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The EveryBODY Fashion Show, an annual event honoring a fallen classmate, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

In 2012, student Danielle Peters of the fashion merchandising program at YSU died due to an eating disorder.

“My colleague, Dr. Priscilla Gitimu, decided to start having the fashion show as a way to honor Danielle and to raise awareness about eating disorders,” explained Jennifer Frank, YSU fashion merchandising professor. “We showcase models of all shapes and sizes on the runway in spring clothing.”

The show is about raising awareness and having a positive body image, Frank continued.

“There are tons of people struggling with an eating disorder, and I hope to help as many people as we can by having this fashion show,” Frank said. “I want everyone who attends the show to leave feeling beautiful.”

Student and fashion show model Brooklin Smith said she got into the show at the suggestion of Frank.

“It means a lot to do the show because it helps build confidence and it’s just a good time,” she said. “I’m doing it to have fun, show respect for a former student, as well as gain experience for the future. I would love to model, and we all have to start somewhere.”

Student and fashion show model Jacob Turk feels similarly about the show.

“So, Jennifer Frank, who runs the fashion show and the class, is one of my college mentors and she asked me to, and I just thought it would be fun,” he said. “Plus, the fashion show is meant to glorify all body shapes. As a fashion merchandising/interior design major, that is something that is very important to me.”

Turk added: “The fashion show is dedicated in the honor of a past student who passed away from an eating disorder, and I’m so happy to be a part of that because I believe no one should have to go through that pain. ... I can help be a part of showing people that the best fashion style you can have is being you and being comfortable. This is a great way to communicate that to everyone that sees it, even if it is only for 10 seconds around a runway.”

Mary Ann Peters, mother of Danielle Peters, said she thinks the show is great and that everyone does an amazing job.

“It is so important to get the message out there about how serious and deadly eating disorders can be,” she said. “Danielle would have wanted her struggles and her life to help someone.”