YSU camp programs

Youngstown State University’s Ohio Youth Entrepreneurship Program is hosting two camp programs this summer for students in middle school and high school.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at Valley STEM+ME2, 7300 Palmyra Road, Canfield.

The camp is free but space is limited. Students can register at https://forms.gle/owgCupNyWZtwszj9.

Biz3D is a four-day camp that teaches high-school students about business and 3D printing.

The camp includes computer-aided design programs and explores business and career opportunities within the field.

Flood-relief efforts

VIENNA

A team of employees at Millwood Inc. joined with residents from Fremont, Neb., to assist in flood-relief efforts.

The team consisted of Millwood employees from Apple Creek and Dundee, Ohio, Alburtis and Mechanicsburg Pa., and Waterford, N.Y.

The trip was sponsored by Millwood Cares, a Millwood-run organization developed to “assist Millwood team members with their professional, personal and spiritual growth.”

The team also worked with members of Operation Blessing International, a nonprofit humanitarian organization.

$150M investment

PITTSBURGH

PNC Financial Services Group this week launched its 15th anniversary celebration of PNC Grow Up Great, a program designed to help children by providing tools for learning and social-emotional development.

PNC Financial will invest an additional $150 million to the program, making it a $500 million initiative across 40 markets.

In addition to the funding, PNC will also launch its “Great Big Book Drive,” extend its alliance with DonorsChoose.org, award $6 million in focused grants and double the number of grants offered for its Great Hours volunteer program.

50-year low in jobless claims

WASHINGTOn

The fewest people in nearly 50 years sought unemployment benefits last week, a sign of a strong job market and an unusually low level of layoffs.

Yet the decline in applications for jobless aid isn’t due solely to a tight employment picture. Many states have imposed stricter rules on their unemployment insurance programs – from making it harder to qualify to reducing the duration of benefits to cutting payouts.

The combined effect has been to reduce the number of unemployed people who apply for and receive aid, economists say. Nationwide, just 30% of people out of work now receive unemployment insurance, down from about 40% before the Great Recession.

Weekly applications for unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That is the lowest level since 1969.

The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 207,000, the also lowest point in 50 years.

Staff/wire reports