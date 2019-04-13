Warren police investigate shooting death


April 12, 2019 at 8:33p.m.

WARREN — A man died, apparently from gunfire, in the driveway of a home in the 2100 block of Colonial Street Southeast about 4 or 4:30 p.m. today.

The city police department says a large crowd of people, estimated at between 100 and 200 people, came outside and gathered around the man. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help control the crowd.

If it turns out to be a homicide, it will be the city's fourth this year. At this time last year, the city had recorded two homicides.

