Warren cops probe deadly series of crashes

WARREN

A person has died after an accident late Thursday, as police were looking for a car that was involved in a chase earlier that had been called off.

The accident happened about 10:45 p.m. at West Market Street and Parkman Road after several cars collided with each other.

Reports said before the crashes, an officer tried to pull over a car driven by Joseph Lee Myers, 31, of Houtzdale, Pa., at Fulton Street near Pine Avenue for making an improper turn.

The car failed to stop and the officer pursued it for a time before a supervisor told him to stop the chase, reports said.

The officer told police he was familiar with the car and was going to check an address where he thought the car might be going. As he was on his way he saw the crashes and called for extra officers and paramedics and the fire department.

The car the officer was chasing was found in front of a nearby store. Reports said Myers was running away from the car but was caught. He was booked into the Trumbull County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and a warrant. Reports do not specify what the warrant is for.