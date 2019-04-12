Sanders Lordstown event is open to public

LORDSTOWN

Sunday’s event with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate, at Lordstown High School will be open to the public.

The event with the American Federation of Teachers at Lords-town High School starts at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP, go online to: https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/event-190414_warren_oh/.

Sanders is visiting battleground states in the Midwest between today and Monday. The Lordstown event is his only stop in Ohio.

Man charged with shooting daughter’s dog

SMITH

An Alliance-Sebring Road man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of firing a weapon while drunk and cruelty to animals after he was accused of shooting a family dog about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports said officers were called to the home for a report of gunfire in the area and found Jamie Heestand, 43, outside, and he appeared heavily intoxicated.

Police said a female family member and Heestand had been arguing and he had been drinking heavily. She went to a nearby home to get away from him when she heard gunshots and noticed one of her dogs was missing.

Police looked around and found the German shepherd wounded in the leg in a brush line. The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital, but died Thursday morning, reports said.

Reports said on the way to the jail, Heestand told police he hoped deputies would beat him up so he could claim police brutality and sue them.

Woman sentenced on multiple charges

WARREN

Rebecca A. Renois, 27, of Parkman Road was sentenced to 40 days in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday after being convicted in Warren Municipal Court of drunken driving, child endangering, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under a license suspension.

Police found her Jan. 3 on Atlantic Street near Mahoning Avenue at 11:47 p.m. pushing her car and bleeding. Her son was with her. A man told the police Renois had struck a parked car on Forest Street and continued driving.

An ambulance took Renois and her son to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Renois was given credit for six days previously served in jail. Her driver’s license was suspended for two years.

Benefit concert planned

YOUNGSTOWN

Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, will host the Valley Christian Gospel Choir at 6 p.m. today.

This benefit concert will help fund the 2019 Reach Mission Trip. Lori Reighn Matta will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will feature a bake sale. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

Road-closure extension

HOWLAND

The Trumbull County engineer announced that Dietz Road’s westbound lane at the corner of Larchmont Avenue will continue to be closed through Thursday for work to be completed by First Energy.

Two-lane traffic will be maintained west of the intersection, but traffic will not be permitted to turn onto Dietz Road’s westbound lane. The recommended detour is west on Bronze Road, north on Griswold Street.

Board to cut 7 jobs at Boardman schools

BOARDMAN

The school board approved a reduction of force of employees Thursday in accordance with the district’s realignment plan, which includes the closure of Market Street Elementary at the end of the school year.

Seven positions will be eliminated effective June 30.

The list includes three noontime monitors, two night custodians, a general secretary and an independent aide. The positions are in schools across the district.

Neighborhood group to meet, host speakers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.

Guest speakers will be Ian Beniston and Jack Daugherty of Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. that works to improve neighborhoods throughout the city.

It began in 2009 in partnership with the city and The Raymond John Wean Foundation. Beniston is the organization’s executive director.