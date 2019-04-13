No abortion clinics in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN — The bill Gov. Mike DeWine signed Thursday banning abortions after a detectable fetal heartbeat won’t affect any abortion clinics in Youngstown, because there aren’t any.

Youngstown’s last abortion clinic, the Mahoning Women’s Center at 4025 Market St., was shuttered in 2010 after operating for 33 years.

There are currently seven surgical facilities that perform abortions in Ohio and two other providers that offer patient medication abortions, said Gabriel Mann, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio communications manager.

“Youngstown is split. For some, it will be closer to go to Akron, but we refer a lot of people to Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in Pittsburgh,” said Mann. Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Akron is 54 miles from Youngstown. Allegheny Reproductive Health Center is 71 miles from Youngstown.

