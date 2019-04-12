mahoning county

Indictments

A county grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Paul Driscoll, 54, East Judson Avenue, superseding indictment, receiving stolen property and burglary.

Frederick C. Barrett, 40, Ansley Street, Alliance, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with specifications for additional prison term for certain OVI offenders, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Ryan J. Komara, 27, North Front Street, Negley, child-restraint system violation and two counts of misdemeanor selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs.

Kiev Brown, 31, East Boston Avenue, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Derrick J. Daniels, 22, South Edgehill Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Jaimi D. Rozario, 36, Ridge Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

James Mosley IV, 39, Crandall Avenue, Campbell, possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Alan Fairchild, 52, Pasadena Avenue, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Ford, 20, Melrose Avenue, felonious assault.

Melvin J. Green Jr., 51, Lemans Drive, Boardman, domestic violence.

Danielle M. Defalco, 23, 5th Avenue, Hubbard, grand theft.

Kevin A. Silver, 21, South Lakeview Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Cody Jo West, 22, South Mahoning Avenue, Alliance, assault, using weapons while intoxicated, falsification, obstructing official business and negligent assault.

Adrienne C. Kinnick, 35, Meadowland Drive, Hubbard, robbery, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and petty theft.

Kasey L. Wright, 26, Hopkins Road, two counts of escape.

James Arnold Hall, 36, c/o Lorain Correctional Institution, Grafton, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of receiving stolen property.

Source: Mahoning County

clerk of courts