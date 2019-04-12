House oversight chairman to subpoena Trump's accountant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House oversight committee said today he intends to subpoena President Donald Trump's accountant for his financial records.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., told committee members in a letter that Mazars USA wouldn't turn over records for Trump, his company and related entities without a subpoena.

Cummings said he expected to issue the subpoena Monday for statements of financial condition, independent auditor's reports, annual statements and other documents spanning from 2011 to 2018.

Mazars said it "will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations." The firm said it does not comment to the media about its work for clients.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump's company, the Trump Organization.

Cummings' announcement he intends to subpoena Trump's financial records came two days after the Treasury Department missed a deadline to deliver Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee chairman.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told that committee's chairman, Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a letter Wednesday the department hasn't decided whether to comply. Neal asked for Trump's returns a week ago.

Cummings said his request was prompted by ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony in February that Trump overstated his wealth before becoming president.