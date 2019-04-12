Easter | Egg hunts, activities

A list of area Easter egg hunts and other activities as submitted to The Vindicator.

MAHONING

Austintown: Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 S. Raccoon Road, will have an egg hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday. There also will be egg coloring and cookie decorating.

Austintown: Easter Alive, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Free event for kids age 3-12. The event includes a petting area with two miniature donkeys, a puppet skit, games, a craft, snacks and basket raffles.

Austintown: West Austintown First United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Ave., free egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday. For children in preschool to fifth grade.

Austintown: Legacy Dog Rescue and F5RS – Frisky Ferrets, Fuzzies & Feathered Friends – will host a “Picture with a Rescue Bunny” event at Family Video, 4385 Kirk Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Have your picture taken with a therapy bunny or two for $8. Baked goods will be available for purchase; proceeds will benefit both groups. No dogs, please. For information, visit www.ldrofohio.org or www.f5rs.org.

Boardman: Eggstraordinary Hunt, noon to 3 p.m. April 20, Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Ave.

Canfield: Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 N. Broad St., will have an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Canfield: The MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Families will get hands-on opportunities to learn about rabbits. Space is limited. Call Wick Recreation Area, 330-740-7114, for reservations.

Lowellville: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bedford Trails Golf Course and Restaurant, 713 Bedford Road. Children can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Kids will receive an Easter egg with goodies in it.

New Middletown: Community egg hunt at noon Saturday at Welker Park, 10711 Main St., for children up to age 10.

Greenford: Greenford Lutheran Church, 7450 W. South Range Road, will have an egg hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will feature story time and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Poland: Egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, for children up to age 12.

Poland: Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road. Spots are limited for the indoor hunt. Register at www.PolandUMC.org.

Poland: Junior Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at village hall and gazebo. There will be face painting and story time at the Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., balloon animals and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Struthers: The city egg hunt will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the high-school football field, 111 Euclid Ave. All participating children will receive treats.

Youngstown: Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., will have Easter brunches at noon and 3 p.m. April 21, by Inspired Catering. Reservations are required by calling Kravitz’s Garden Cafe at 330-779-8201.

Youngstown: Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, will have a Bunny hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through April 20. Visitors can look for the 20 hidden paper rabbits, then go for a hike and keep their eyes open for the bunnies that call the area home. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens, 330-740-7116 for details.

Youngstown: Mill Creek MetroMutts will have the “Hop on Down the Puppy Trail” hike at 11 a.m. April 20 at Bears Den Cabin on New Cross Drive. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos with your pup. The hike is free to all, and refreshments will be free for MetroMutts members, $2 for nonmembers. Call Wick Recreation Area at 330-740-7114 for information or to register.

Youngstown: The ICU Blockwatch Group and St. Dominic Parish will host an egg hunt at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 53 E. Lucius Ave. Children will hunt for specially-marked eggs to win prizes. All children will receive a bag of candy to take home.

TRUMBULL

Brookfield: Brookfield Township Administration Building, 6844 Strimbu Drive, egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday. Children also can take pictures with “Thumper,” the rabbit friend of Bambi.

Hubbard: The Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will host a Community Easter Egg Festival, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, for children through sixth grade. The event includes an egg hunt, cupcake walk, games, hot dogs, popcorn and more. It is free.

Hubbard: Breakfast and egg hunt with the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Woodland Cellars, 212 N. Main St. Free for children 2 and under. Tickets are $8 for children under 12 and $10 for children older than 12.

Warren: Community egg hunt, 2 p.m. April 20, at Perkins Park. Hosted by Elim Christian Center. Light refreshments will be served.

Weathersfield: Community egg hunt, 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Community Park and Gazebo, for children age 1 to 12. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

COLUMBIANA

East Palestine: The East Palestine Rotary Club will host a Breakfast With the Easter Bunny event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 20 in the Community Center of East Palestine City Park, 31 Park Ave. The breakfast will feature pancakes, sausage and beverages for all ages. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. The Easter Bunny will be at the breakfast all morning, and the club will offer matted pictures with the bunny from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for $8. There also will be crafts and an auction. The annual Easter egg hunt will follow at 11:30 a.m., divided by age groups. For information, contact Bonnie Davis at 330-271-1979 or bkddavis74@yahoo.com.

MERCER

Hermitage, Pa.: The Easter Bunny will be available for photos at the Shenango Valley Mall, 3303 E. State St., until April 20.

Sharon, Pa.: The Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St., will host “Easter Egg Splash” today. The center will open at 5:30 p.m. with a visit from the Easter Bunny. There will be an egg swim from 6 to 6:45 p.m. for children from newborn to 5, and from 7 to 7:45 p.m. for age 6 and up. A flick and float/open swim will be from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.