Disney unveils new streaming service

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Disney is raising the curtain on a hotly anticipated video steaming service that’s aiming to topple industry pioneer Netflix, once a valuable ally.

The service, called Disney Plus, has been in the works for more than year, but Thursday marked the first time that the longtime entertainment powerhouse has laid out plans for its attack on Netflix and a formidable cast of competitors, including Amazon, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. That’s well below the $13 monthly fee Netflix charges for its most popular streaming plan, signaling Disney’s determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned “binge watching” into a common ritual.

Netflix will still have a far deeper video programming lineup after spending tens of billions of dollars during the past six years on original shows.

But Disney Plus will be able to draw upon a library of revered films dating back several decades while it also forges into original programming.

The new shows already on tap include “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action “Star Wars” series, created by Jon Favreau; a prequel to the “Star Wars” film “Rogue One” starring Diego Luna; a series about the Marvel character Loki starring Tom Hiddleston; a rebooted “High School Musical” series and a new documentary series focused on Disney.

The service’s entire lineup will cover five categories: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.