Youngstown finance director candidates expected to be interviewed later this month

Candidates expected to be interviewed this month

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

It’s been about six months since four candidates were interviewed for the city finance director’s job, and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown expects a second round to be done later this month.

Brown hasn’t had a permanent finance director during his time as mayor, which began Jan. 1, 2018. A day after he starting serving as mayor, Brown named Kyle Miasek, deputy finance director, as the interim finance director, saying he didn’t want to rush the process.

“I want to see it wrapped up in the next couple of months,” Brown said of the search and selection. “I’d like to have that person on board as soon as possible. I remain committed. We need a finance director.”

Michael Abouserhal, the city’s financial consultant, is doing a city staff analysis and is helping with the finance director search, Brown said.

The financially struggling city saves about $125,000 annually in salary and benefits by having Miasek serve as interim finance director and not having someone fill the position of deputy finance director.

But Brown said he wants the city to have a finance director and deputy director as the work is too much for one person.

The mayor has said the job’s salary makes it a challenge to find someone. The position pays $83,949 annually.

The four applicants are:

Miasek, the interim finance director since January 2018 and deputy finance director since 2006. He led the city’s effort in 2018 to close a $2.5 million deficit in the general fund and a $2.2 million deficit in the same fund this year.

Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel R. Yemma, who’s held that position since 2011. Before Brown became mayor, he worked under Yemma as the county treasurer’s director of operations. If Yemma is selected, he would have to resign as county treasurer, with the county Democratic Party selecting a successor for the rest of the term. Yemma’s seat is up for election in November 2020. But if he got the job, Yemma would get a pay raise as his annual salary as county treasurer is $70,441.

Peter M. Rancatore Jr., a former finance director for the city of Toledo.

Henry A. Staven, who’s worked numerous public-sector jobs in nine states. He was last employed as city administrator in Auburn, Mich., quitting in July 2017 after complaints were filed against him for making an inappropriate comment to a female worker.