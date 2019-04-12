Man, woman arrested in store robbery

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a man and a woman after reports said a Family Dollar store on Glenwood Avenue was robbed at gunpoint just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the robber took the cash register.

Robert Perry, 48, who reports list as homeless, and Donna Ross, 57, of Austintown, are both in the Mahoning County jail on aggravated-robbery charges. They are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Officers were called to the store and received information that someone followed a car the robber got into to a house on West Ravenwood Avenue on the South Side.

The car itself, with Ross driving, was later found at Idlewood and Boston avenues.

The homeowner on West Ravenwood Avenue gave police permission to search the home and officers found Perry inside, reports said.

He matched a photo taken by security cameras at the bank, although he had changed his clothes since the robbery, reports said.

Police did not find the cash register or the gun, reports said.