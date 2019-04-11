Warren teen faces multiple charges after fleeing, crashing with kids

LORDSTOWN

Tonya May, 17, of Miller Street Southwest in Warren was taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center this morning after leading Lordstown police on a high speed chase up state Route 45 today.

She was arrested after crashing into a car in the parking lot of Shadi’s Food Market, 1680 Tod Ave. S.W. No one was injured.

Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan said he was on patrol near the Lordstown Schools complex on Salt Springs Road when May drove through going 37 in a 20 mph zone at around 8 a.m.

The chief tried to stop May at the Salt Springs-Route 45 intersection, but she fled north on Route 45, reaching speeds of 100 to 110 mph. A second Lordstown officer joined the chase, but Milhoan called it off when she approached Warren and its Jefferson Pre-K to Grade 8 School.

May crashed as she attempted to turn left onto 6th Street. May and a boy, 14, fled from the car, but were both detained. Two small children were in the car, one 9 months old, the other 2 years old. Only the smaller child was in a car seat.

The 14-year-old was reported missing from Columbus. The car was reported stolen out of Columbus, Milhoan said.

The police department charged May with fleeing and eluding, reeiving stolen property, child endangering, speeding, having no driver’s license and two seat belt violations.