Trumbull Sunday Speaker Series continues May 5

WARREN

The next Trumbull County Historical Society Sunday Speaker Series program will be May 5. All programs will be 2 p.m. the first Sunday of the month.

May 5, Richard Dana, “State Route 45: The Road to Justice” at the Harriet Taylor Upton House, 380 Mahoning Ave. N.W.

June 2, Dr. William Trollinger, “Statues, Flags, and the Ongoing Battle Over the Civil War” in the McKinley Memorial Museum, 40 N. Main St, Niles.

July 7, Allan R. May, “The Jungle Inn” at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market Street.

Aug. 4, Ben Lariccia and Joe Tucciarone, “Coal War in the Mahoning Valley: The Origin of Greater Youngstown’s Italians” at the Hubbard Library, 436 W. Liberty Street, Hubbard.

Sept. 1, Cindee Mines, “Alaska Packard, First Female FBI Agent” at Kent State Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave., Champion.

Oct. 6, Barb Root, “Ghost Walk Unpacked: the History Behind 2019’s Spooky Tales” at First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave.

Nov. 3, Josh Nativio and Meghan Reed, “Warren: Images of America” at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market Street.

Dec. 1, the film “Invisible Struggles: Stories of Northern Segregation,” at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. S.W.