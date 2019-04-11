Trumbull seeing another spike in overdose deaths

Staff report

WARREN

Despite the 44 percent drop in overdose deaths in 2018 compared with 2017, Trumbull County experienced a spike in the first quarter of this year.

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator for the county coroner’s office, released statistics showing there were 27 overdose deaths through March 13. About five more are likely to be ruled overdose deaths, but a determination won’t be made until toxicology results return.

The number of overdose deaths this year is more comparable with the number in 2017, when the county reached a record 135, than in 2018, when the number was 76.

At the current rate, there would be about 128 for the year.

January was an especially bad month with 14. Six died from fentanyl, one from methamphetamine and seven from a combination of drugs.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said data from the coroner’s office indicates that 50 percent of the 2019 confirmed overdose deaths were from fentanyl only, another 40 percent from fentanyl and cocaine and 10 percent from fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.