Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 1

Overdose: A woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after police had answered a call regarding a possible drug overdose in the 4700 block of East Webb Road.

Possible theft: A Social Security card was lost or stolen in the 4600 block of Burkey Road.

Theft: A wallet and cash were missing from a vehicle in the 600 block of North Canfield-Niles Road.

April 2

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a detached garage in the 5100 block of Birchcrest Avenue, then removed two motorcycles.

Possible child abuse: Authorities received information that a 13-month-old toddler on South Navarre Avenue had a burn mark on his chin from a curling iron.

April 3

Counterfeit: A phony $100 bill was recovered at TA Center Youngstown, 5400 Seventy-Six Drive.

Menacing: A Bryant Drive resident reported having gotten threats and numerous unwanted calls.

Theft: Money was stolen from envelopes in an apartment in the 4400 block of Warwick Drive.

Identity theft: A Deopham Green Drive resident learned that a credit-card account had been opened without the person’s authorization.

Overdose: A woman and a man were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 200 block of Rosemont Avenue.

April 4

Theft: A credit card was taken from an apartment in the 200 block of Victoria Road.

Theft: Items were stolen from a car in the 1600 block of Laurie Drive.

Menacing: Police responded to a report of threats having been made at Austintown Fitch High School on Falcon Drive.

Theft: Someone took two bottles of whiskey from Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

April 5

Threats: Police charged Monica M. Gragorace, 28, of Huntmere Avenue, Austintown, with making domestic-violence threats after an officer alleged having overheard an intoxicated and agitated Gragorace threaten to kill her boyfriend.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was missing from Burger King, 5310 Mahoning Ave.

Harassment: Threatening phone calls were reportedly received at a Canfield-Niles Road insurance company.

April 6

Theft: An iPhone was stolen at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Compass West Drive led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Brandon J. Williams Sr., 34, of Compass West, Austintown, with having suspected marijuana in his car’s glove compartment.

Theft: A woman reportedly cashed out a ticket for $317 at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, without permission.

Theft: Tara L. Hall of West Webb Road, Austintown, faced a charge after authorities alleged Hall, 34, had intentionally failed to self-scan two women’s tops, a skirt and one bottle each of laundry detergent and fabric softener while in Walmart.

April 7

Arrest: Officers at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint near Mahoning Avenue took Artrena T. Jarmon, 44, into custody. Jarmon, of South Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a traffic charge.

Overdose: A 24-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 3800 block of Daytona Drive.

CANFIELD

April 1

Arrest: Officers on West Main Street took into custody Tahi Nelson, 22, of Canton, upon ascertaining Nelson was wanted on an assault warrant from that city. In addition, Ilesha Jones, 28, of Toledo, was handed a summons charging driving under suspension.

Drugs: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in the arrest of Julia L. Flick, 34, of Lisbon Street, Canfield, on a drug-abuse charge.

April 6

Drugs: Authorities took Krystin A. Sposito, 19, of East Main Street, Girard, into custody on a felony drug-abuse charge during a traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard and cited her on a charge of driving 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Arrest: Officers on North Broad Street pulled over then arrested Wendy J. Czech of North Lundy Lane, Salem, who was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant. Czech, 41, also received a summons charging her with driving without an operator’s license.

April 7

Citation: Police cited a 17-year-old Boardman boy on a charge of traveling 70 mph on a portion of state Route 46 with a 35-mph speed limit.