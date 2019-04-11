Struthers council discusses problem house, old feuds reignite

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

City council approved three pieces of legislation, including one authorizing the city to seek bids for companies to apply crack sealant to city streets. The sum of the bid cannot exceed $20,000.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Councilman Michael Patrick, D-at large, who is running for mayor, discussed a house in the 300 block of Broad Street that received complaints. The house has, according to Patrick, sat vacant and unfinished for several years, with a large set of scaffolding the height of the house sitting between the house and a neighboring home.

Patrick suggested the homeowner be summoned to the city’s administrative building and given an ultimatum regarding the house to either finish repairs or risk having the house signed over to the city for demolition.

Later, former Safety Service Director Ed Wildes addressed council and accused Patrick of having yard sales without proper permits and lying in his mayoral campaign claims he secured the donation of two trucks to the city.

Patrick and Wildes have had numerous disagreements during council caucus sessions and council meetings. Patrick defended himself, arguing Wildes misrepresented both claims. The two began to argue, but Council President Henry Franceschelli shut down the exchange.

As Wildes left the meeting, he said his character was “100 percent in this community,” which prompted snickers from a few onlookers, including former 2nd Ward councilwoman Carol Crytzer.

Wildes replied, “Yeah, laugh b----,” which prompted a brief confrontation between himself and Crytzer. It was quickly diffused by police overseeing the meeting.

The entire council derided the comment and offered an apology to Crytzer for Wildes’ remark.