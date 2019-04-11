Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,29.10 0.00
Aqua America, .20 36.66 0.19
Avalon Holdings,2.41 ‚àí0.030
Chemical Bank, .2843.20 0.33
Community Health Sys, .213.70 0.020
Cortland Bancorp, .1123.00 ‚àí0.50
Farmers Nat., .0714.09 0.22
First Energy, .36 40.83 ‚àí0.020
Fifth/Third, .1626.72 0.29
First Niles Financial, .059.00 0.00
FNB Corp., .1211.19 0.12
General Motors, .3839.25 0.39
General Electric, .129.16 ‚àí0.060
Huntington Bank, .11 13.30 0.13
JP Morgan Chase, .56105.34 0.43
Key Corp, .1116.39 0.13
Macy’s, .3824.76 ‚àí0.32
Parker Hannifin, .76183.05 2.14
PNC, .75127.29 0.49
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88184.93 2.36
Stoneridge30.48 USD 0.020
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.42 0.050
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
