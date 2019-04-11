Selected local stocks


April 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,29.10 0.00

Aqua America, .20 36.66 0.19

Avalon Holdings,2.41 ‚àí0.030

Chemical Bank, .2843.20 0.33

Community Health Sys, .213.70 0.020

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.00 ‚àí0.50

Farmers Nat., .0714.09 0.22

First Energy, .36 40.83 ‚àí0.020

Fifth/Third, .1626.72 0.29

First Niles Financial, .059.00 0.00

FNB Corp., .1211.19 0.12

General Motors, .3839.25 0.39

General Electric, .129.16 ‚àí0.060

Huntington Bank, .11 13.30 0.13

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.34 0.43

Key Corp, .1116.39 0.13

Macy’s, .3824.76 ‚àí0.32

Parker Hannifin, .76183.05 2.14

PNC, .75127.29 0.49

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88184.93 2.36

Stoneridge30.48 USD 0.020

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.42 0.050

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

