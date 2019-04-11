Plans underway for 30th annual Strimbu Memorial BBQ

BROOKFIELD

The 30th Annual Strimbu BBQ is planned for May 1, at the Yankee Lake Ballroom as part of a fund raising effort for the Strimbu Memorial Fund. The event is sponsored by First National Bank and Steel Dynamics.

Since its inception in 1990, the Strimbu Memorial Fund has provided more than $3.5 million to support academic scholarships, local economic development groups, non-profits, and other charitable organizations.



“The Strimbu Memorial Fund was created to perpetuate the work of the late Nick Strimbu Jr., who had a passion for leading individuals and economic development agencies in order to attract, assist and retain the industrial base of the Valley,” said board President Jim Grasso. “In addition, when the Strimbu Memorial Fund awards scholarships to area students, we are investing in the life of a person—and that is worth millions.”

This year, the fund will award leadership college scholarships at the annual event in the amount of $2,000 each to qualified high school seniors in 12 local school districts, with an additional student winning a $10,000 college scholarship awarded to the overall leader.

The BBQ will once again get in full swing with doors opening at 5 p.m. The food, catered by Jeffrey Chrystal Catering, will be endless and reminiscent of a full-scale Texas bar-b-que with a multitude of appetizers, plus blackened catfish, BBQ ribs, roast leg of domestic lamb, pork loin and more.

Dinner will be served until 9 p.m., then at 9:30 p.m., a late night offering of wood-fired pizzas will be served until 11 p.m.

This year entertainment will feature country-rock star Chris Higbee. His extraordinary fiddle playing became widely known and he was asked to play fiddle alongside music icon Charlie Daniels.

In addition, the night will feature both silent and live auctions, with many unique items such as utility vehicles, travel packages, Lake Erie perch fishing trips, sporting event tickets and loges, furniture, dinner packages and assorted jewelry items, just to name a few.

Tickets are $90 and are available online at www.strimbumemorialfund.org, from any board member or by calling Pam at 330-448-4046, ext.134.