Millwood employees aid in flood relief in Nebraska

A team of employees at Millwood Inc. joined with residents from Fremont, Neb., to assist in flood-relief efforts.

The team consisted of Millwood employees from Apple Creek and Dundee, Ohio, Alburtis and Mechanicsburg Pa., and Waterford, N.Y.

The trip was sponsored by Millwood Cares, a Millwood-run organization developed to “assist Millwood team members with their professional, personal and spiritual growth.” The team also worked with members of Operation Blessing International, a nonprofit humanitarian organization.