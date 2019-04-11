Man charged with shooting and killing dog

SMITH

An Alliance-Sebring Road man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a third degree felony charge of firing a weapon while drunk and cruelty to animals after he was accused of shooting his daughter’s German Shepherd about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports said officers were called to the home for a report of gunfire in the area and found Jamie Heestand, 43, outside, and he appeared heavily intoxicated.

Heestand’s daughter told police the two had been arguing and he had been drinking heavily. She went to a nearby home to get away from him when she heard gunshots and noticed one of her dogs was missing.

Police looked around and found the dog wounded in the leg in a brush line. The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital, but died Thursday morning, reports said.

Reports said on the way to the jail Heestand told police he hoped deputies would beat him up so he could claim police brutality and sue them.