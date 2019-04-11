Hunt gets contracts

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, has won two contracts totaling $143,546 from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Sheetz renovations

Two local Sheetz stores are being renovated, the company reported.

Work started earlier this week at the location at U.S. Route 224 and Raccoon Road in Canfield. The canopies over the gas pumps will be replaced and the kitchen area of the store will be expanded. A similar remodeling job is also underway at the Sheetz on Pa. Route 18 in Hermitage, Pa.

There’s no word on when the work will be completed or when the stores will reopen.

Ford recalls 327K pickups again to fix engine heater cables

DEARBORN, Mich.

Ford is recalling 327,000 F-Series pickup trucks in North America for a second time to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.

In December, the company recalled 874,000 trucks because water and contaminants can get into the cables and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and fires.

About 327,000 owners took trucks to dealers for the fix, but an inspection may have inadvertently damaged the cables. Now dealers will disable the cables for all recalled trucks by cutting the prongs that go into electrical outlets. All owners will get new cables when parts are available. Ford is working with parts suppliers to get the cables as soon as possible, spokeswoman Monique Brentley said, but the date for the new cables to become available is unknown.

Proposal to honor popular presidential vote withdrawn

COLUMBUS

A ballot measure proposing to give Ohio’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote has been withdrawn.

The proposed amendment would have forced lawmakers to assure the Electoral College’s votes were delivered to whichever candidate won the most votes nationally, rather than the most votes within Ohio.

Organizers of the proposed constitutional amendment withdrew the measure Tuesday in a letter to Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Ohioans for Making Every Vote Matter, the group behind the effort, said in a statement that there wasn’t sufficient time for gathering enough signatures to qualify for the Nov. 5, 2019, ballot.

Yahoo to pay $117.5M in latest settlement of massive breach

SAN FRANCISCO

Nearly 200 million people who had sensitive information snatched from their Yahoo accounts will receive two years of free credit-monitoring services and other potential restitution in a legal settlement valued at $117.5 million.

The deal revises an earlier agreement struck last October, only to be rejected by U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, Calif. The value of that settlement had been pegged at $50 million, but Koh questioned the calculations.

Staff/wire reports