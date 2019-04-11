Feds indict 11 in two drug cases

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors Wednesday announced the indictments of 11 people in two cases, accusing them of selling cocaine in the Youngstown area.

Of those indicted, one person, Sadiya Za-Zahra Sow, aka Tina Robinson, 47, was indicted in both cases.

Another person, Dewon Dawson, 35, of Youngstown was once charged with a 2008 murder only to have the case dismissed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The first case charges eight people, including Sow and Dawson, with selling powder and crack cocaine from August 2017 to June 2018.

Prosecutors said Robert Taylor, 58, of Youngstown was the main supplier of cocaine. Others indicted in that case are Raymond Rue, 39, of Liberty; Daniel M. Ortello Jr., 30, of Niles; Terrell D. Green, 46, of Youngstown; Darrel Dawson, 46, of Youngstown; and Bradley E. Weitzel, 61, of Butler, Pa.

Prosecutors said Taylor was giving cocaine to Sow, Rue, Ortello and Green to sell in Youngstown, while Sow gave cocaine to both Dawsons and Weitzel to sell in Western Pennsylvania. Rue and Dewan Dawson also turned the powder cocaine into crack, prosecutors said.

The second indictment charges Sow and Nicki L. Warfield, 42, of Warren and John Weaver Jr., 62, of Warren for selling cocaine in Youngstown and Warren from December 2017 to May 2018.

In a separate case, Robin Rutledge, 48, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana as well as federal firearms offenses.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

In the cases, prosecutors are looking to seize 22 guns and $258,324.