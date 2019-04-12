Family offers $20K reward to solve homicide

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of Loraine Lynn, who was found dead in a Liberty pond in 2017, is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

In August 2017, Lynn was found face down on top of a tractor and the attached brush hog, all partially submerged in her mother’s pond on Shannon Road in Liberty, according to a police report.

The family made arrangements for six billboards in Youngstown that display Lynn’s face, information about the reward and a plea to call the confidential Liberty Police Department tips line at 330-539-9830 with information related to her death.

“If people have information, no matter how small or irrelevant they may think it is, we will follow up on it, and it may be the missing piece we are looking for,” said police Capt. Ray

Buhala.

Police initially deemed Lynn’s death an accident, but the late Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk ruled her death a homicide in March 2018. He died a month later.

Diane Pullin, Lynn’s sister, has said there was suspicious bruising on Lynn’s neck. Her family had suspected foul play from the beginning.

“We want justice for my sister, and for her daughters,” Pullin said.

Pullin said her family hopes the billboards will lead to more evidence.

“We all need closure,” she said.

Samantha Lynn, Loraine Lynn’s daughter, said her family remains devastated by its loss.

“Not one day goes by without thinking about her and the pain this tragedy has caused,” she said. “Many questions remain about how my mother died.”

She said her family is seeking help from the community to figure out the full story of her mother’s death.

“We appreciate the support the family has received from the community so far, and we look forward to any helpful information the community might have,” she said.

Buhala and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating Lynn’s death.

“Our agency is doing everything we can to help the family,” interim police Chief Toby Meloro said.