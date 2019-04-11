Charges dropped for now against father accused of killing infant son

YOUNGSTOWN

Murder and felonious assault charges against a man accused of killing his infant son were dropped today in municipal court because prosecutors do not yet have the autopsy report of his death.

Law Director Jeffrey Limbian said the charges can be refiled against Xavier Richardson, 19, of Wick Avenue, once the autopsy report is completed by the Mahoning County Coroners Office.

The charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in municipal court. A charge of child endangering was bound over to a grand jury.

Limbian said he wants to make sure the autopsy report is completed when the murder charge is bound over because there is a greater chance Richardson will be indicted on that charge.

Richardson was arrested after the baby was taken to the hospital March 15 and was not breathing. Police were called after hospital personnel noticed signs of abuse on the child, who later died.