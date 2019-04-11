Cavs, Larry Drew part ways

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ next coach will inherit a better situation than the one Larry Drew got handed.

Drew and the Cavs parted ways today after a challenging, 19-win season that followed LeBron James leaving for Los Angeles and included a rash of injuries to a young roster.

Although expected, Drew’s departure creates more work for a franchise that will sit out the NBA playoffs this season after a four-year run in the Finals with James.

The 61-year-old Drew met with general manager Koby Altman, and the two decided it was best if they went in separate directions. Altman said in a release that Drew “respectfully declined to participate in the search process and will not be returning to coach the Cavaliers.”