Boy charged in fatal shooting of girl
Associated Press
CANTON
Authorities said a 13-year-old boy plotted to kill a 14-year-old girl and now faces a juvenile charge of aggravated murder in her fatal shooting last month in Ohio.
The Repository in Canton reported that Stark County juvenile prosecutor Michelle Cordova said the boy was an acquaintance of Sylvia McGee’s and had known her for “quite some time.” Cordova wouldn’t discuss circumstances surrounding the shooting. The girl was found shot in the head by a man walking his dog March 30.
The boy had a hearing Wednesday in Stark County Family Court. He was previously charged with obstruction of justice in the case.
No one else has been charged in the girl’s death.
