Boardman school board hires new athletic director
BOARDMAN — Boardman school board approved hiring Marco Marinucci as the district’s athletic director at its meeting tonight.
Marinucci is currently a principal at Windham schools.
Marinucci has more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator in the Mahoning Valley.
He has also served as athletic director in the Youngstown City School District.
