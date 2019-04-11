BIRTHS


April 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Allyssa Gray and Logan Watson, Youngstown, girl, April 9.

Morgan Pagan, Youngstown, boy, April 9.

Daniel and Michelle Reese, Canfield, girl, April 9.

