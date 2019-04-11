Akron Children’s names new local foundation director

BOARDMAN

Akron Children’s Hospital named Luann Maynard as its director of development, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

A graduate of Kent State University, Maynard started her fundraising career more than six years ago at the MetroHealth Foundation in Cleveland. Prior to that, she spent 25-plus years in sales and training, most recently at Shire Pharmaceutical.

Maynard’s role is to lead the fundraising efforts at Beeghly campus and surrounding Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley facilities. In the regional hospital’s first 10 years in existence, the local foundation raised approximately $27 million to support programs and services for area children and families.



“The Mahoning Valley has always been a special place to me,” Maynard said. “I spent my early professional career here, I met my husband here, I practically live on Berlin Lake in the summers, and now I have the opportunity to serve the area’s children and families in a unique and special way.

“What drives me every day in this role is knowing that the work we do in the development office allows the hospital to live up to its promise that every child who enters our doors, regardless of their ability to pay, will receive the best possible care available.”

The Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation supports Akron Children’s Hospital by connecting donors with causes they’re passionate about. Generous donors help meet the needs of the hospital by raising money for programs, services and items that support the healing process.