40 days for mom being drunk and driving into parked car

WARREN

Rebecca A. Renois, 27, of Parkman Road was sentenced to 40 days in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday after being convicted in Warren Municipal Court of drunken driving, child endangering, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under a license suspension.

Police found her Jan. 3 on Atlantic Street near Mahoning Avenue at 11:47 p.m. pushing her car and bleeding. Her son was with her. A man told the police Renois had struck a parked car on Forest Street and continued driving. An ambulance took Renois and her son to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Renois was given credit for six days previously served in jail. Her driver’s license was suspended for two years.