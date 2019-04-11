4 anti-crime rallies set

YOUNGSTOWN

Four simultaneous anti-crime rallies are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in the city.

The rallies, organized by the Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone group, will be at Harding Elementary, Taft Elementary, East High and McGuffey Elementary schools. The event features speakers who will talk about ways to reduce crime.

The event already was planned before a recent outbreak of shootings, including separate incidents Tuesday that left a man dead on Tod Lane on the North Side and a woman wounded on Kendis Circle on the East Side. Also, a man was killed in a car Saturday on Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.

Man gave wrong name

YOUNGSTOWN

A man booked into the Mahoning County jail Saturday accused of shooting at a man on the South Side gave deputies a false name, police said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said after the man’s name was reported by the media Tuesday, someone called the jail and said the man was using a false name. Acting on the tip, authorities were able to determine the man’s real name is Donte Mauldin, 36, of Youngstown.

Besides the felonious assault, Mauldin faces a new charge of falsification.

In custody after robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men are in custody after a robbery just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar on Glenwood Avenue. One of the suspects had a gun, police said. The suspects were being questioned by detectives late Wednesday.

Mom passed out in car is arraigned in court

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman found passed out in a car Monday at the city schools bus garage who is accused of having methamphetamine was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bond at $7,500 on a possession-of-drugs charge for Jonnie Winslow, 31, of Youngstown. She also received a $2,500 bond on a disorderly conduct charge that has been pending since 2013.

Police found Winslow and another woman about 5:45 p.m. Monday passed out at the garage while they were investigating after two of Winslow’s children and a third she has been taking care of could not be dropped off at her home by a school bus because there was no adult present.

Both women admitted taking methadone, reports said. Winslow was charged when police found a bag of methamphetamine where she was sitting when she got out of the car.

She remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Break-in at Shop N’ Go

BOARDMAN

The Shop N’ Go food mart on Market Street was vandalized early Tuesday, according to police reports.

Police discovered the drive-through window was broken in, the register was knocked to the ground and merchandise was thrown on the floor. The owner arrived and determined that $200 was missing.

Will seek paving bids

POLAND

The township trustees agreed to advertise for bids for the 2019 paving program at their Wednesday evening meeting.

The township is seeking bids for inspector service, testing materials and the paving project. The program was made possible by a $4.5 million bond issue township residents passed in November.

Students to tour Atlanta

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program will travel to Atlanta for its annual college tour.

The event allows about 100 Youngstown students to be exposed to colleges and tourists sites.

The bus leaves the Choffin Career & Technical Center at 10 tonight and returns Monday. Tour highlights include Spelman College, Morehouse College, Georgia State University as well as the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and CNN.

Those going on the trip are middle- and high-school students.

‘Saved by the Belt’ Club

SOUTHINGTON

Newton Falls resident Alyssa Tillis joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Wednesday for wearing her seat belt during a crash, preventing her from being seriously hurt or killed.

“Alyssa is living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lt. Brian Vail, commander of the Southington Post. “Everyone needs to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

Tillis was involved in a Feb. 5 crash on state Route 534. She received a “Saved by the Belt” license-plate bracket.

DeWine seeks 3rd US interceptor site

RAVENNA

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday sent a letter to acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to urge the Department of Defense to designate Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center as the third Continental United States Interceptor Site.

Earlier this year, the Missile Defense Review discussed the need for a ballistic missile-defense site and suggested Camp Garfield as a potential location.

If selected, the project would create 2,300 construction jobs and once operational, it would directly employ 850 with an additional 340 indirect workers.

“The economic impact can be immense for a region that was devastated by the closure of the Lordstown auto plant,” DeWine said. “We in Ohio want to work, to contribute and to lend value to our national defense. I can think of no better way to accomplish those goals than selection of Camp Garfield as the East Coast missile interceptor site.”

Dem Party hosts event

NILES

Trumbull County Democratic Party is hosting an event for party members, activists and community members from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at party headquarters, Youngstown-Warren Road, in the Pinetree Plaza near the corner of Tibbetts-Wick Road and U.S. Route 422.

Janet Carson, chairwoman of the Ohio Democratic Party County Chairs Association, will lead a discussion on the keys to being an effective political activist. Light refreshments will be served.

This is a launch of a monthly series called Hot Topics, which will take place the second Thursday of every month. Hot Topics events will be a social gathering and feature discussions on key issues and subjects of interest.

Medal of Valor award

HUBBARD

The Eagle Joint Fire District presented a state Medal of Valor award Wednesday evening to Jason Deshetler and his daughter Abigail Deshetler for alerting a family on Moore Street the family’s house was on fire in March.

The Deshetlers had been driving by when they realized a fire was spreading at the house. Jason Deshetler pounded on the door to wake the family, while Abigail Deshetler called 911.

Fire District Chief Ron Stanish nominated them for the award.

Amputee empowerment

AUSTINTOWN

The second annual Amputee Empowerment Workshop is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Western Reserve Orthotics & Prosthetics Centre, 6431 Mahoning Ave. The event is free to all amputees, family and friends in the Mahoning Valley.

This event includes a musical guest, Darrius Simmons, who is a double amputee and has performed at Carnegie Hall as a pianist.

A panel of patient advocates and Dr. Milton Swaby will answer questions and provide information on advancements in the industry. Attendees will see how a prosthetic leg is made.

Prizes and giveaways will be offered, including four lower-box tickets to a Cleveland Indians game.