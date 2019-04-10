U.S. UW president was keynote speaker at UWYMV’s annual meeting

By William K. Alcorn

POLAND

Globalization, migration, demographics and technology are changing the way United Way organizations in the Mahoning Valley, the United States and across the world are doing business.

“We have to adapt,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. president of the United Way Worldwide and keynote speaker at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s 2019 annual meeting Tuesday.

Nearly 500 attended the session hosted at The Lake Club and sponsored by Chemical Bank.

People are migrating from rural to urban areas, primarily for economic opportunities, causing some communities to lose population and others to grow who may not have the resources to provide needed services, Sellers said.

Demographics can be altered by shifts within the workplace or changing in ethnic and racial diversity resulting in the need to find new ways to identify and serve people, she said.

Also, Sellers added, technology has changed the way people engage with each other, and it is disrupting every industry, including United Way.

“More and more, people are using their devices to go around the traditional sources, the middle man, for what they want and going directly to the sources,” said Sellers.

“Volunteers want to be directly involved, know where their money goes and see its impact,” she said.

The new strategy is to implement a market-driven impact model and deliver great individual experiences, Sellers said.

“We have to shed 130 years of United Way history in the nation and 100 years in United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and band together into a global network,” Sellers said.

Although the local UW exceeded its 2018 financial goal by raising $3,065,532, Bob Hannon, president of the organization, said in his remarks he preferred to focus on the work.

For example, Hannon said its Success by 6 pre-kindergarten readiness program started in two school districts in 2009. It is now in 19 school districts and 25 school sites.

“In 2019, our mission is to create positive change by collaborating with partners to educate and empower children and families in the Mahoning Valley,” Hannon said.

The audience was given a pep talk by Michael Schrock, Chemical Bank regional president for the Mahoning Valley, who said he was proud to sponsor the annual meeting.

“The Mahoning Valley is an amazing place to live,” he said.

Mahoning County has lost 63,000 in population since 1970 and has the highest unemployment rate in Ohio.

Nonetheless, the financial campaign exceeded its goal, he noted.

“Our future is bright because of our people, whose true character, grit, spirit and heart come forward when things are the toughest,” Schrock said.