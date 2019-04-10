Solid waste district drop-off site in Warren expanding hours

WARREN

The Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District is expanding its hours for people to drop off electronics and household hazardous wastes May 1 through Oct. 30.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon the following Saturdays — May 4, June 1, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7.

Mondays and Fridays will be for drop off of electronics. Wednesdays will be for drop off of electronics and household hazardous wastes. Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment will be for electronics.

Among the household hazardous wastes accepted are motor oil, solvents, oil-based paint, florescent lights, cleaning supplies, batteries, propane tanks. Latex paint is among the items not accepted.

Among the electronics accepted are microwaves, appliances, computer equipment, printers, monitors, scanners and up to two televisions per trip.

The facility is located at 5183 Enterprise Drive N.W. and is for residents of Trumbull and Geauga counties. Anyone disposing of items must show ID. The web site is www.gottagogreen.org.