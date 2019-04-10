Police want to talk to many suspects in latest homicide

Police today said they have "multiple suspects" they need to speak to after a man was shot to death during a gun battle on the North Side.

The man was found in a yard at 135 Tod Lane. His death is the eighth homicide of the year in the city.

Police are waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner's office to officially identify him.

Police said they are working to determine if the homicide is related to a shooting earlier in the day on Kendis Circle where a woman was wounded.

On Tod Lane, police recovered more than 50 shell casings from multiple weapons, including an assault rifle.

On Kendis Circle, police recovered casings from a 9mm handgun and a shotgun.

The homicide in Tod Lane marks the second homicide in the city this year where an assault weapon or semiautomatic rifle was used.