Police investigate Boardman convenience store break-in
BOARDMAN — The Shop N Go food mart on Market Street was robbed and vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.
Police discovered that the drive through window was broken in, the register was knocked to the ground and merchandise was thrown on the floor.
The business owner arrived and determined that $200 was missing.
