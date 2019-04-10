YOUNGSTOWN

Comic Paula Poundstone will be at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on May 17th at 8 p.m.

Poundstone is a humorist, author and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s No. show, "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!," Paula hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Nobody is a comedy field guide to life complete with taste tests, cats of the weeks and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia (say that 3 times fast).

Tickets are $37.50 and $75. Call the DeYor PAC box office at 330-744-0264 or visit deyorpac.org.