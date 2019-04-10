Overdose deaths again soar in Trumbull County

WARREN

Despite the 44 percent drop in overdose deaths in 2018 compared to 2017, Trumbull County experienced a spike in the first quarter of this year.

Kathy Meszaros, chief investigator for the Trumbull County Coroner’s office, released statistics today showing there were 27 Trumbull County overdose deaths through March 13. About five more are likely to be ruled overdose deaths but a determination won’t be made until toxicology results return.

The number of overdose deaths this year is more comparable to the number in 2017, when the county reached a record 135 than in 2018, when the number was 76. At the current rate, there would be about 128 for the year.

January was an especially bad month with 14. Six died from fentanyl, one from methamphetamine and seven from a combination of drugs.