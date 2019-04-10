Niles schools treasurer touts savings from new health-care plan

NILES — Niles City Schools, in state-declared in fiscal emergency since February, will save at least $500,000 in employee health-care costs over the next eight months, according to the district treasurer.

“I would say $500,000 [in savings] is conservative,” Treasurer Lori Hudzik told reporters after a brief special meeting tonight in which the board of education approved a switch in health-care providers from Anthem Inc. to Aetna. The savings could be “as high as $1 million in a year,” Hudzik said.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com