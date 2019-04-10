Niles schools treasurer touts savings from new health-care plan
NILES — Niles City Schools, in state-declared in fiscal emergency since February, will save at least $500,000 in employee health-care costs over the next eight months, according to the district treasurer.
“I would say $500,000 [in savings] is conservative,” Treasurer Lori Hudzik told reporters after a brief special meeting tonight in which the board of education approved a switch in health-care providers from Anthem Inc. to Aetna. The savings could be “as high as $1 million in a year,” Hudzik said.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.