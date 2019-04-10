BREAKING: Sanders, 14 senators introduce Medicare for All

Mill Creek MetroParks road closures


April 10, 2019 at 10:13a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 6:30 a.m. until Noon on Sunday, April 14, 2019 for the Run Y-town 10 Mile Run:

• Old Mill Drive

• Kreider’s Entrance

• West Newport Drive

• East Newport Drive

• Chestnut Hill Drive

