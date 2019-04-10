Last Cruze to be prize

POLAND

The last Chevrolet Cruze to be built at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will be offered as a prize in an upcoming contest. The details of the contest – and the owner of the final Cruze – will be announced during an 11 a.m. news conference Monday at The Lake Club at 1140 Paulin Road.

Whistle & Keg event

YOUNGSTOWN

Cleveland-based Entrepreneurship Resource Organization will host an “Around the Block” event at Whistle & Keg, 101 W. Federal St., downtown, at 4:30 p.m. April 17 to discuss the basics of blockchain technology and its possible local implementations. The event is free.

Acura recalls 360K SUVs over tail lights

DETROIT

Honda’s luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUVs worldwide because water can get into the tail lights and make them go dark.

The recall is mostly in North America and covers the MDX from the 2014 through 2019 model years.

The company says that due to a manufacturing problem, water can get into the light assemblies through some seals and cause electrical problems. That can knock out lights in the tailgate and some interior lighting. Acura says it hasn’t received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the seals, and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

Suit filed over gun controls inspired by synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH

Gun-rights groups Tuesday sued to block Pittsburgh from enforcing firearms legislation passed after a mass shooting at a synagogue, accusing city officials of blatantly defying the state’s prohibition on municipal gun regulation.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto signed the bills into law in a ceremony at the City-County Building, declaring the community had come together “to say enough is enough.” City officials said they had to act because the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature – which is planning to have a memorial service for the victims this week – will not.

The coalition of gun-rights groups sued to get the newly minted laws overturned, calling them “patently unenforceable, unconstitutional, illegal.” Shortly after, a second lawsuit, this one backed by the National Rifle Association, declared that “Pittsburgh has violated the rights of its citizens.”

Man who claimed to be missing child to remain jailed

CINCINNATI

A U.S. magistrate ordered an Ohio man to remain jailed without bond Tuesday on a charge that he lied to federal agents about being a missing child from Illinois.

Authorities charged Brian Michael Rini, 23, of Medina, Ohio, on Friday, a day after DNA testing proved he wasn’t Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Magistrate Karen Litkovitz cited his lack of a permanent address, past mental health issues and “a lengthy criminal history” that goes back to 13. She scheduled an April 19 preliminary hearing for Rini, who was represented by a federal public defender.

Staff/wire reports