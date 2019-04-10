IF YOU GO


April 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

IF YOU GO

What: Angels for Animals’ 25th annual Gigantic Garage Sale.

Where: Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Entry: “Early bird” entry from 9 a.m. to noon Friday costs $10. Afterward, entry costs $2 until Sunday, when admission is free and all goods are half-off. From 2:15 to 4 p.m. Sunday, entry is $10, but goods are “all you can take.”

What’s available

Fair Building 22 (Commercial): Furniture.

Fair Building 24 (Arts and Crafts): Household goods, toys, dishes, art, pictures, small appliances.

Fair Building 25 (4-H): “50-cent World,” where all books and knick-knack items are 50 cents.

Fair Building 26 (Fruit, Hay and Grain): “Men’s World,” with electronics, outdoor items, tools and sporting goods.

Fair Building 44 (Tech): Clothing, shoes, linens.

Fair Building 31 (Government): Antiques, jewelry and collectibles.

