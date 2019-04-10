Women’s Center pop-up

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 700 Youngs-town State University students signed a petition in favor of a women’s center on campus.

Students hosted a pop-up women’s center Tuesday afternoon inside Kilcawley Center to inform others about what a women’s center is for and why YSU needs one.

The center, explained student Rachel Evans, provides gender resources and answers to sensitive questions, sexual-assault resources and more.

“Just today we had someone ask us because they didn’t understand what consent entails,” she said. “We want and need this.”

The most important aspect is the women’s center is student supported and a student-led initiative.

“I was blown away that a campus as big as us doesn’t have this, and I get angrier the more time I spend on it,” Evans said.

Eva Lamberson, another YSU student, said the whole process is really frustrating.

“There are so many roadblocks,” she said.

YSU’s administration pledged in August 2017 to provide a space to locate the women’s center, and it hasn’t happened.

Raymond Jones, another student, said he’s shocked.

“It’s real messed up we don’t have a center to help women cope and get better,” he said.

Student Madison Doyle said the pop-up is a great cause because a women’s center is “needed overall – as a whole.”

Michael Jerryson, YSU philosophy and religious studies associate professor, said, “This is for the whole community – men, women and trans [transgender]. It should be called the Women Gender Center.”

YSU President Jim Tressel said the women’s center is in discussion right now. “It’s part of the big picture,” he said.

The administration is looking for an assistant provost dedicated to diversity inclusion – something that should be found within the next two months, he said.

Tressel said he’s thankful for the students doing the research.

“It’s clearly in our viewfinder,” he added.