Hubbard students hear WWII vet's story
HUBBARD — Stephen Kali was just a high-school sophomore when the U.S. joined World War II.
He enlisted in the Navy at 17 – not much older than the students in Hubbard Middle School teacher Becky Ague’s English classes. A little more than a year later, his Pittsburgh-forged transport ship ran ammunition during the Battle of Okinawa.
Kali is 92 now but said he still vividly remembers his two-year tour in the war’s
Pacific theater. He shared those experiences Wednesday morning with Ague’s classes, to cap lessons on that war and a reading of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl.”
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.