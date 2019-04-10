Hubbard students hear WWII vet's story

HUBBARD — Stephen Kali was just a high-school sophomore when the U.S. joined World War II.

He enlisted in the Navy at 17 – not much older than the students in Hubbard Middle School teacher Becky Ague’s English classes. A little more than a year later, his Pittsburgh-forged transport ship ran ammunition during the Battle of Okinawa.

Kali is 92 now but said he still vividly remembers his two-year tour in the war’s

Pacific theater. He shared those experiences Wednesday morning with Ague’s classes, to cap lessons on that war and a reading of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl.”

