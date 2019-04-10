McNally’s law license is reinstated

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Supreme Court has reinstated the law license of John A. McNally, former Youngstown mayor and ex-Mahoning County commissioner. It had been suspended Sept. 18, 2018.

McNally had sought reinstatement March 19, and the court reinstated it to him Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work and helping who I can,” he said.

McNally said he has a general law practice that includes estate work and criminal defense.

The court suspended his license in September for a year with six months of it stayed on the condition that he engage in no further misconduct.

The suspension was related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption case.

McNally, a Democrat, pleaded guilty Feb. 26, 2016, to four misdemeanors – two counts of falsification and one count each of attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted disclosure of confidential information – in connection with that scandal.