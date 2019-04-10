Four Youngstown anti-crime rallies scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

Four simultaneous anti-crime rallies are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in the city.

The rallies, organized by the Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone group, will be at Harding Elementary, Taft Elementary, East High and McGuffey Elementary schools. The event features speakers who will talk about ways to reduce crime.

The event was already planned before a recent outbreak of shootings including separate incidents Tuesday that left a man dead on Tod Lane on the North Side and a woman wounded on Kendis Circle on the East Side. Also, a man was killed in a car Saturday on Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.