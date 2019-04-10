BREAKING: Sanders, 14 senators introduce Medicare for All

CIRV program will travel to Atlanta for its annual college tour


April 10, 2019 at 10:03a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program will travel to Atlanta for its annual college tour.

The event allows about 100 Youngstown students to be exposed to colleges and tourists sites.

The bus leaves the Choffin Career Center at 10 p.m. Thursday and returns Monday. Tour highlights include Spelman College, Morehouse College, Georgia State University as well as the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and CNN.

Those going on the trip are middle school and high school students.

