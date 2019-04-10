BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brian and Jennifer Stevens, Poland, girl, April 5. (Correction)
Edward and Kimberly Smotrilla, Youngstown, boy, April 8.
Sierra Marenkovic and Mark Pavlik, Youngstown, boy, April 8.
Adam and Sarah Grubbs, Hammondsville, boy, April 8.
Lisa Squires and Joseph Wells, Salem, boy, April 8.
Jamie Pack and Phil Miner, Youngstown, girl, April 8.
Donna Mallory and Roger Nelson, Youngstown, girl, April 8.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.