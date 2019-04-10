BIRTHS


April 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brian and Jennifer Stevens, Poland, girl, April 5. (Correction)

Edward and Kimberly Smotrilla, Youngstown, boy, April 8.

Sierra Marenkovic and Mark Pavlik, Youngstown, boy, April 8.

Adam and Sarah Grubbs, Hammondsville, boy, April 8.

Lisa Squires and Joseph Wells, Salem, boy, April 8.

Jamie Pack and Phil Miner, Youngstown, girl, April 8.

Donna Mallory and Roger Nelson, Youngstown, girl, April 8.

