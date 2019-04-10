Agenda Thursday
Boardman school board, workshop, 5 p.m., superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Brookfield Township trustees, special board meeting, 2:30 p.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Columbiana County Budget Commission, 8:30 a.m., auditor’s conference room, county courthouse, 105 S. Market St., Lisbon.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Trumbull Career and Technical Center, adult committee meeting, 6 p.m., adult education commons area; policy committee meeting, 6 p.m., Room ST115; high-school programs committee, 6:30 p.m., in the director’s office; board meeting, 7 p.m., in the board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.
Warren Trumbull County Public Library board, 5 p.m., meeting room A, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.
Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.
